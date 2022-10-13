World Indonesia's SOEs asked to aid home-grown start-ups Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo has asked state-owned enterprises (SOEs) along with their venture-capital arms to be more involved in aiding home-grown start-ups, hoping it can boost the country’s digital economic resilience amid the highly competitive tech-firm market.

World Indonesia considered bright spot of global economy Indonesia is a bright spot of the global economy amid risks of economic contraction facing many countries in 2022, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.

World IMF revises up Malaysia’s economic growth forecast this year The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for the year from 5.1% to 5.4% in its latest World Economic Outlook report.