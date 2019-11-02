MQ-8B fire scout unmanned autonomous helicopter (Photo: aviationanalysis)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US and Brunei navies have recently concluded a 10-day maritime training exercise at Brunei’s Muara Naval Base.

In a statement at the conclusion of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, Rear Admiral Joey Tynch, Commander of the US’s Logistics Group Western Pacific, said it is a demonstration of shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the 10 days of exercises in the area, the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery and fast transport USNS Millinocket were joined by the Brunei Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman and inshore patrol vessel KDB Syafaat.

The training included tracking exercises, deck landing qualifications and medical evacuation simulations, divisional tactics and replenishment at sea, according to the statement.

Additionally, the exercise this year included an aviation component, with a focus on joint training and search and rescue. A Navy P-8A Poseidon took part, along with Brunei military helicopters, according to the statement.

For the first time, the US deployed the MQ-8B fire scout unmanned autonomous helicopter to the event.

CARAT Brunei 2019 is the fourth leg of the exercise that has already included separate training with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand./.