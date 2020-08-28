World Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

World ASEAN, US continue to foster economic engagement The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the US Trade Representative (USTR) Consultations took place virtually on August 27 as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

World RCEP countries make "significant" progress in trade talks Ministers from 15 Asia-Pacific countries negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on August 27 said they have made "significant progress" toward the signing of the deal by the end of the year, while whether India will stay on as a member of the framework remains uncertain.