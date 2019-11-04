World Indian PM welcomes ASEAN’s decision to review FTA Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the decision of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to review its free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

ASEAN ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 2018 The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.

World Philippines calls on ASEAN to enhance economic integration Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called on the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enhance economic integration to counter protectionism and global trade tensions while addressing the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

World India aims to boost bilateral cooperation with Myanmar India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Bangkok on November 3 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Thailand.