US expects to export more agricultural products to Vietnam
Under-Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney. (Photo: agri-pulse.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Under-Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney has led trade mission to Vietnam in an effort to boost agricultural exports from the US to the Southeast Asian nation.
He was accompanied by representatives of 13 states and nearly 40 companies on the trip.
Last year, Vietnam’s agricultural exports to the US totalled 4.2 billion USD, ranking 7th among exporters to the US.
Vietnam has enjoyed a trade surplus of around 40 billion USD with the US annually with main export items including textile and garment, footwear and electronics.
The Vietnamese market is very promising so the number of accompanying firms this time ranks third among the US trade mission trip, said McKinney.
Vietnam has seen growing living standards, as a result, Vietnamese people are demanding more high-quality farming products, he said, adding that the US agriculture industry can meet such expectations.
He also noted that the US Department of Agriculture worked with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam in this effort.
McKinney said agricultural products from the US are favoured by many local consumers but their prices remain relatively high, largely due to administrative costs in Vietnam.
Vietnam has been streamlining customs procedures while the US side has been supporting American exporters to cut costs and clearance time./.