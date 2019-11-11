Business VN-Index to move flat, large-cap stocks to weaken Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index last week ended at its 13-month high but its struggle on the last two days signalled growth had stalled and it would move sideways in the coming week.

Business Vietnam’s exports estimated at 217.05 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND per USD on November 11, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 8).

Business Foreign businesses look to expand investment in Vietnam Many foreign businesses have come to explore the investment opportunities in Vietnam recently with the intention of investing or expanding operation in the country.