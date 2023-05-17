US extends investigation into evasion of trade remedy tax on some Vietnamese goods
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an extension of the investigation period of trade remedy tax evasion for several goods imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Specifically, the deadline to issue the final conclusion on the evasion of trade remedy tax on plywood products using hardwood materials imported from Vietnam is re-scheduled for May 26, 2023.
It also decided to extend the deadline for issuing the final conclusion for the investigation on solar panels bought from Vietnam to August 17, 2023.
In order to ensure the legitimate interests of enterprises, the Trade Remedies Authority recommended producers and exporters related to these products to keep themselves updated on the developments of the cases.
Enterprises also need to properly and fully comply with requirements of the US investigating agency, and closely coordinate with the authority throughout the course of the case to avoid unfortunate damages./.