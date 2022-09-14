Business Firm foundation for Hai Phong to take off With its advantages and efforts, the northern port city of Hai Phong is taking steady steps forwards to become a leading locality of the country and a model city in Asia as expected by the Politburo.

Business Binh Duong looks to boost investment cooperation with Cuba Vice Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao had a working session with representatives of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC) on September 13 as part of his working visit to Cuba.

Business Vietnam, Thailand seeks closer industrial cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh urged Thai companies to continue investing in Vietnam, especially in high-tech and environment-friendly industries such as electric vehicles, at a working session with Thai Minister of Industry Suriya Juangroongruangkit on September 13.