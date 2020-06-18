US helps Indonesia design gas infrastructure
Illustrative image (Source: https://www.medcom.id/)
Jakarta (VNA) – The US Trade and Development Agency announced on June 17 that it had awarded a grant to Indonesia’s PT Nusatama Properta Panbil to promote continued economic growth and energy security in Indonesia.
The agency’s targeted investment will fund a feasibility study to evaluate the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal, as well as storage and transshipment facilities on Pulau Asam. Its engagement will also create export opportunities for US suppliers of LNG technology.
Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Acting Director, said that USTDA has helped partners like Indonesia plan priority gas infrastructure for decades, and this project will provide critical resources to Western Indonesia and explore expanded options for inter-island gas transportation.
The proposed terminal and related facilities will receive and process LNG for onward inter-island transportation, pipeline injection, or as a marine bunkering fuel, depending upon the final recommendations of the feasibility study.
The study is a project of USTDA's US Gas Infrastructure Exports Initiative and the Administration's Asia Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy (Asia EDGE), which strengthen energy security and expand energy access in partner countries./.