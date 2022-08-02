US House Speaker visits Malaysia
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC on July 29, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on August 2 arrived in Malaysia, the second leg after Singapore in her ongoing Asian tour.
This is Pelosi's maiden visit to Malaysia, during which she is expected to meet Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun at the Parliament building.
Discussions will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a press release from Pelosi’s office.
The US and Malaysia established diplomatic ties in 1957 and elevated their bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership in April 2014./.