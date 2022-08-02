ASEAN ASEAN working to promotes human rights A Vietnamese delegation led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended a dialogue between ASEAN FMs and representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Cambodia on August 2.

World Malaysia, EU hold 8th Senior Officials' Meeting Malaysia and the EU held the 8th Senior Officials' Meeting at the premises of the EU delegation in Kuala Lumpur on August 1.

World Vietnam grows on strong footing: German newspaper Vietnam has seen strong growth in two years of COVID-19 and an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to an article on the Southeast Asian nation’s development freshly published on Germany’s Junge Welt newspaper.

World Vietnam calls for dialogue to end nuclear threat Countries must step up cooperation and dialogue, and strengthen mutual understanding for a common cause of eliminating nuclear threat, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a New York conference.