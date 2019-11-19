US interactive learning space launched at An Giang University
An interactive learning space called American Hangout was inaugurated at An Giang University on November 18 with the sponsorship of the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – An interactive learning space called American Hangout was inaugurated at An Giang University on November 18 with the sponsorship of the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City.
The ceremony was attended by US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour.
The space provides over 100 books about the US, 300 e-books about the US socio-economy-culture, science and technology; English language learning materials, and magazines, CDs and DVDs. It is also equipped with Internet-connected televisions to broadcast programmes from the American centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as well as link students with the EducationUSA advising services.
Speaking at the event, Vice Rector of An Giang University Tran Van Dat said the space will help students improve their English skills.
According to the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City, the inauguration marks an important milestone in its close ties with An Giang University, as well as between the people in the US and the Mekong Delta.
Over the past years, An Giang University has received support from the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City in the form of English courses for disadvantaged students, and seminars and training courses to improve the capacity of students and teachers./.
