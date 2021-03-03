Business Webinar on Vietnamese market held in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, in collaboration with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Switzerland-Vietnam Business Group (SVBG), organized the Webinar Market Focus Vietnam on March 2.

Business Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3 Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.

Business Gov't ensures dual targets of pandemic prevention, economic development The COVID-19 prevention and control work needs to ensure the twin targets of pandemic prevention and economic recovery and development so as not to affect production and business activities, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at the Government’s regular press conference on March 2.