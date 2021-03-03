US - largest agro-forestry-fishery importer of Vietnam in Jan-Feb
The US was the largest market of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products in the first two months of the year, with 2.04 billion USD, up 57.3 percent year on year and accounting for 33.05 percent of the total market share.
Processing cashew nuts for exports (Photo: VNA)
China came second as exports to the northern neighbour reached 1.88 billion USD in the period, with a 30.53 percent market share, surging 57.9 percent against the same period last year.
It was followed by ASEAN countries, the European Union, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products hit nearly 11 billion USD in January-February, resulting in 1.37 billion USD in trade surplus, up 28.4 percent against the same period last year.
The ministry reported that a year-on-year rise was recorded in the export value of many products such as rubber, tea, cashew, vegetables and fruit and forestry products.
Of particular note, rubber exports raked in 516 million USD, a year-on-year rise of 9.9 percent; shipments of tea topped 29 million USD, representing an increase of 11.1 percent; and those of cashew 442 million USD, up 21.5 percent.
In February alone, agro-fishery-forestry product exports hit 2.78 billion USD, rising 3 percent against the same month last year./.