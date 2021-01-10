World Malaysia: Conditional registration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved Conditional registration for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer company has been approved for use in Malaysia, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

World Singapore: PM receives COVID-19 vaccine as nationwide vaccination drive begins Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 8, at the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate staff across various public healthcare institutions.

World Thailand: urban farm model improves livelihoods of poor people amid COVID-19 Food security has become more urgent in Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more people into poverty and a new urban farm model seems to be a good solution to this issue.