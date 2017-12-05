Illustrative photo (Source: thuathienhue.gov.vn )

– A kindergarten built with funding granted by the US Pacific Command was inaugurated on December 5 in Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.Located in Quang Vinh commune, the two-storey building consists of 10 classrooms, with construction costs amounting to 531,328 USD.The school will help improve kindergarten infrastructure in Quang Dien to meet national standards. The location is also earmarked as a shelter for local residents during storms and floods.On this occasion, leaders of Thua Thien – Hue extended their gratitude to the US Pacific Command and US Embassy in Vietnam for their aid, thus contributing to the province’s socio-economic development.-VNA