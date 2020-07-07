Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)



Jakarta (VNA) - The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on July 6 that the Department of State has approved a potential 2 billion USD sale of eight MV-22 Osprey and related equipment to Indonesia.

The potential sale is based on the Indonesian Government's request to buy eight MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft, along with other military equipment, including machine guns, engines, radars, navigation and missile warning systems estimated to cost a total of 2 billion USD, according to the agency’s statement.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region, it said.

"It is vital to US national interest to assist Indonesia in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability," the statement stressed.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency added that the proposed sale could also improve Indonesia's humanitarian and disaster relief capabilities./.