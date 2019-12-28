Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian firms reached deals worth 16 billion VND (695,000 USD) at the Vietnam Expo 2019 that took place earlier this month in Ho Chi Minh City, said Chief Indonesian Trade Attaché in Hanoi Mohammad Iqbal Djamil.



He said Indonesian products received good response from buyers and visitors at the expo, mostly cosmetics, jewelries and handicrafts.



According to him, Indonesia needs to better benefit from Vietnam as a market for its exports and a regional supply chain for its national industry.



Vietnam is one of the countries signing bilateral and regional free trade agreements with 13 countries and has fairly large market potential, with a population of more than 95 million, he said.



The annual fair gathered over 850 businesses from 18 countries and territories, including the UK, India, Taiwan, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Spain, Thailand, Switzerland, China, the US, Indonesia and Vietnam./.

