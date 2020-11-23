US wants to promote comprehensive partnership with Vietnam: US security advisor
The US attaches importance to, and wants to promote the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam in a stable and sustainable manner, based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and political institutions, said US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.
US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (Photo: VNA)
He made the remarks at a meeting with students, lecturers and post graduates at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) during his official visit to the Southeast Asian country on November 20-22.
O’Brien affirmed the US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam, and expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s history and culture, as well as lasting impression on a dynamic and hospitable country in his speech.
Looking back at progress in the bilateral relations in the past 25 years, he spoke highly of their cooperative achievements in the fields of politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, settlement of war consequences, and people-to-people exchanges.
He particularly laid stress on the flexible organisation of activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations amidst COVID-19, and thanked Vietnam for its support for the US in the search for US servicemen missing in duty during war time in Vietnam.
The US will continue with projects on dioxin detoxification, bomb and mine clearance, support for people with disabilities, and search for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, making contribution to increasing trust between the two nations.
He also congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair in a very tough year, saying the US backs the ASEAN’s central role, and will continue develop the ASEAN-US strategic partnership and Mekong-US partnership.
Hailing the roles of Vietnam as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council during 2020-2021, O’Brien hoped both nations will enhance coordination in addressing common challenges, contributing to maintain peace, stability, security and development in the region and the world.
The US national security advisor engaged in talks with DAV students, lecturers and postgraduates on the Vietnam-US relations, and many regional and international issues./.