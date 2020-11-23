Politics PM Phuc: Efforts needed to build sustainable, inclusive, resilient future To overcome current challenges, countries need to stay united, build trust, intensify cooperation and share joint responsibility towards sustainable, inclusive development in which no state or body is left behind, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends online G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds talks with US Security Advisor Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 21 held talks with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who is on a Vietnam visit from November 20-22 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties.

Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Hai Phong Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with voters in An Lao district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, on November 21 to inform them about outcomes of the recent 10th session of the 14th National Assembly, and clear up their concern over certain issues.