USAID supports flood-affected people with disabilities in Thua Thien-Hue
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Action for the Community Development Centre (ACDC) on November 23 coordinated to provide relief aid for people with disabilities who have been affected by floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The gifts, including daily necessities and food, were handed over to 160 families of disabled people in Phu Vang district – one of the localities hardest hit by the recent floods.
Representatives of the USAID and the ACDC also visited 35 disabled people who are in especially difficult circumstances and severely affected by the natural disasters.
According to ACDC Director Nguyen Lan Anh, her centre and the USAID are scheduled to present 650 gift packages to families of disabled people in Phong Dien, Quang Dien and Phu Vang districts, and Huong Tra town from November 23-26.
They will also help two local schools where disabled students are studying with textbooks and other learning equipment on November 27.
In 2019, Thua Thien-Hue benefited from a non-refundable aid project worth nearly 6 billion VND (258,000 USD) that aims to increase opportunities and improve the role of people with disabilities during the 2018-2021 period, with funding from the USAID via the ACDC./.