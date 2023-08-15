USAID-funded project improves livelihood for AO victims
A workshop on creating job opportunities and improving livelihoods for people with disabilities and victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin is held by the US Agency For International Development (USAID) and the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on August 14-16.
Deputy General Director of NACCET Tran Duc Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Bac Lieu (VNA) - A workshop on creating job opportunities and improving livelihoods for people with disabilities and victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin is held by the US Agency For International Development (USAID) and the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on August 14-16.
On the occasion, the outcomes of a project funded by USAID to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with AO (Integration project) in the first six months of 2023 was reviewed.
Delegates shared experiences in implementing livelihood models for AO victims and creating jobs for people with disabilities in Bac Lieu. They discussed the provision of capital for people with disabilities and their families to start small business and production facilities as well as quality rehabilitation services to people with disabilities, thus helping them integrate into society.
Deputy General Director of NACCET Tran Duc Hung said the Integration project has been implemented since 2021 in eight provinces namely Quang Tri, Thua Thien - Hue, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai.
It is an aid project within the framework of the bilateral economic and technical cooperation agreement between the two governments signed in 2005.
It provides direct assistance to persons with severe disabilities, improves and expands rehabilitation and social services, and enhances policy implementation. To sustain progress, the project also builds capacity for service providers of national and local government agencies as well as community organizations.
In Jan - June period, the project coordinated with relevant agencies to organize a sports event on the occasion of the Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities (April 18) in HCM City; an art exchange programme; and conducted a survey to assess the need for support in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Quang Ngai, and Phu Yen provinces; provide rehabilitation services at health facilities as well as assistive devices and care in the community, and home care for AO/dioxin victims and people with disabilities; among others.
Phan Thanh Duy, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province said the event offers a good chance for the locality to learn experience and potential models from partners that are engaging in the project.
Bac Lieu has more than 10,000 people exposed to AO/dioxin with more than 6,000 affirmed victims, including over 3,000 receiving State support.
Local organisations and the provincial Association of AO/dioxin Victims raised more than 21.9 billion VND to build over 160 houses, and provide capital for 115 families of AO victims./.