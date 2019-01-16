A vocational training class for disabled people

(Photo: VNA)

People with disabilities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue are to receive better healthcare under the project “Raising Voices, Creating Opportunities” funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) via the Action to the Community Development Centre (ACDC).Chief of Office of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Ngoc Khanh said on January 16 that the project, valued at 6 billion VND (more than 263,000 USD), will be implemented until August 30, 2021.The project is designed to improve the capacity of competent organisations and agencies in the locality so that they can give better support to those in need, and accelerate the implementation of policies to assist local people with disabilities, he added.According to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the province is home to a disabled community of more than 34,600 people, including nearly 4,600 children – some 22,100 of whom have already come under social welfare policies.Last year, the local disabled people association presented 40 scholarships, each worth 500,000 VND (21.57 USD), to disadvantaged students.The local hospital also gave rehabilitation treatment to nearly 900 children under 14 years old, and joined hands with the Hue Central Hospital to provide free orthopaedic surgery for 150 children, and cardiac operations for 198 children with congenital heart defects.More than 489 million VND (21,000 USD) was mobilised to support the people with disabilities during the Tet holidays. Some 676 wheelchairs were presented to those lacking such resources by the US Giving it Back to Kids and local authorities.In addition, the province carried out several projects to provide stable jobs for people with disabilities.This year, the disabled people association will continue focus on popularisation and raising public awareness of their community. It will work to give timely support for those in need, create favourable conditions for people with disabilities to join social activities, as well as ensure that they get access to social services and support policies to improve their quality of life. –VNA