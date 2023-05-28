Politics PM: Vietnam values comprehensive partnership with US Vietnam always treasures comprehensive partnership with the US, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a delegation from the US Senate led by Senator Mike Crapo in Hanoi on May 26.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters fifth working day The 15th National Assembly continued the fifth working day at the ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 26, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.