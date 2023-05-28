US’s Utah State highly values cooperation potential with Vietnam
Leaders of the US’s Utah State, Salt Lake City and Mormon Church highly valued cooperation potential with Vietnam and noted their readiness to boost delegation exchanges and promote trade, investment and people-to-people exchange with the Southeast Asian nation, during their meetings with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung. (Photo: VNA)Washington D.C. (VNA) – Leaders of the US’s Utah State, Salt Lake City and Mormon Church highly valued cooperation potential with Vietnam and noted their readiness to boost delegation exchanges and promote trade, investment and people-to-people exchange with the Southeast Asian nation, during their meetings with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung.
As part of his visit to Utah State from May 22-25, Dung met with Executive Appropriations Chair of the Utah State Senate Jerry Stevenson, Mayor of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon Church) Russell Nelson, and head of the Economic Development at Utah Governor's Office Franz Kolb, among others.
The hosts pledged to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese to live, work and study in Salt Lake City and Utah State, and grant more scholarships to Vietnamese students there.
Representatives of nearly 80 Utah State businesses said they have planned to invest in and cooperate with Vietnam, commending guidelines and policies on foreign investment adopted by the Vietnamese Government.
Utah businesses want to choose Vietnam as a leading destination in their supply chain diversification strategy, they said, adding that a trade promotion delegation is expected to be dispatched to Vietnam in July.
On this occasion, Dung delivered a speech at an event held by the US Institute of Peace and the Utah Council for Citizen Diplomacy on May 23, and had meetings with leaders, professors and students of the University of Utah, the Brigham Young University and the Westminster College./.