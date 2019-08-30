At the event (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The organisation “Meet Vietnam” held a ceremony in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 30 to present Vallet scholarships worth 2.75 billion VND (119,000 USD) to 213 local outstanding students.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Odon Vallet expressed his wish that scholars would do their best in study, thus making contributions to the nation.

He said Vallet scholarships will continue accompanying Vietnamese students in the near future.

Each scholarship for university students and pupils is worth 18 million VND and 10.5 million VND, respectively.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dung expressed his thanks to Prof. Odon Vallet and Prof. Tran Thanh Van – Chairman of the organisation “Meet Vietnam”.

The Vallet Scholarship has been awarded in Vietnam since 2001. More than 36,000 Vallet scholarships have so far been presented to Vietnamese students with a total value of more than 300 billion VND (13 million USD).-VNA