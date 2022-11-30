VAPE presents 200 scholarships to Lao students
The Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) on November 30 presented 200 scholarships worth 600 million VND (24,345 USD) in total to Lao students who showed good academic performance in Vietnam.
VAPE President, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Doan, said that the Vietnam-Laos relationship is rare with brotherhood solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
In order to further reinforce the ties, Vietnamese education and training facilities have supported Laos in training a large number of students, she said, stressing that VAPE has engaged itself in this effort by providing scholarships to the students to encourage them to study well.
She highlighted that in the current Fourth Industrial Revolution, students should equip themselves with the self-study and lifelong learning capacity, along with skills to use smart and modern tools for learning, and the ability to build and solve harmoniously social relationships.
The association hopes that the Lao students will study hard to become learning citizens and make contributions to the building of an evergreen ties between Vietnam and Laos, she underlined.
Meanwhile, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang thanked the Government, State and people of Vietnam for supporting Laos in personnel training. The diplomat highly valued VAPE’s provision of scholarships of Lao students.
Highlighting the special relations and the brotherhood between Vietnam and Laos, he said that the presenting of scholarships to Lao students reflects Vietnam’s sharing of resources to Laos. The scholarships will greatly encourage the students to show stronger performance in their study to become highly-qualified people in the future, he added./