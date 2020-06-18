Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
Close to 350 Lao students from Houaphanh, Xiangkhouang, and Xaysombun provinces return to their schools in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La, June 17 (Photo: VNA)
Previously, implementing the regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, they have to return home because of school closures (Photo: VNA)
The students have their body temperature check and fill in health declaration forms while completing entry procedures at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district, Son La province (Photo: VNA)
The local steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control issues plans to quarantine the Lao students for 14 days right upon their arrival (Photo: VNA)
The province arranges three concentrated quarantine establishments at school dormitories (Photo: VNA)
To facilitate the entry for Lao students, over 20 border guards are arranged to join the work (Photo: VNA)
