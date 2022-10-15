The Na Son Village in Phon Thoong District, Luang Prabang Province in Laos borders Muong Loi Commune of Dien Bien District, Dien Bien Province. This is one of the remote villages in Laos.

Located about 10km from the Huoi Puoc Border Gate with Vietnam, the village receives help from the Dien Bien provincial Border Guard. The Na Son Village's better appearance today is attributed to the Dien Bien Border Guards.

The twinning villages have registered to self-protect dozens of kilometres of borders and landmarks, upholding their sense of responsibility in fighting crimes and ensuring border security.

Border guard diplomacy is also regularly organised by the two countries to maintain border security sovereignty, creating peace of mind and stability for the locals.

The Dien Bien Border Guards have given free medical examinations, distribute medicine for people, and support COVID-19 prevention and control for officials and people in border villages.

They also sponsor seven Lao students with difficult circumstances, providing them with better conditions to study.

In the future, the border guards would continue to support Laos border guards and residents, strengthen border exchange activities to build a border of peace, friendship, stability and mutual development, contributing to tightening solidarity and friendship between the two countries./.

VNA