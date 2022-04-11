Lao students in Thua Thien - Hue celebrate the Bunpimay Festival (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien - Hue (VNA) - Some 400 Lao students studying in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue gathered on April 10 night to celebrate Bunpimay, the traditional New Year Festival of Laos.



The event was jointly held by the Thua Thien Hue College of Pedagogy, the Hue University and the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association.



The Bunpimay festival is observed from April 14-16 annually to pray for good weather, health, abundant harvests and prosperity.



The celebration opened with an art performance programme introducing traditional culture, costumes and the country and people of Lao ethnic groups, and highlighting the friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



During the festival, participants practiced traditional rituals of the festival, including thread tying, water-splashing and peace-praying ceremonies.



Sainathy Vongsena, a second-year student of the College of Economics under the Hue University said that the event helped him feel less homesick



Sainathy thanked leaders of the local authorities and the university for their support in the life and study of Lao students.



Since 2002, over 1,200 Lao students have been trained in Thua Thien - Hue, with over 700 of them have graduated.



Nguyen Huy Thai, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that in recent years, Thua Thien - Hue has always paid attention to cultivating and strengthening comprehensive cooperation with central and southern Laos provinces in all areas, especially in education and training.



Each year, Thua Thien-Hue provides 10 scholarships to Lao students. Lao students are important contributors to socio-economic development of the central and southern regions of Laos in particular, and the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Thua Thien - Hue and Laos localities in general, he said./.