Students of Laos, Cambodia join New Year gathering in HCM City
At the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Students of Cambodia and Laos in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 joined a get-together held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of the city on the occasion of their New Year festival.
The New Year festival, called Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia and Bunpimay in Laos, takes place in April every year.
Addressing the event, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai wished the participants a new year of happiness.
He added that the friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the countries are the factor ensuring victory in the countries’ national development and safeguarding in the past, at present and in the future.
Hai voiced his belief that students of Laos, Cambodia and HCM City will actively strengthen their bond and bolster the sound relations between the countries towards the goal of building the ASEAN Community of peace, cooperation and development.
The get-together also featured Laos and Cambodia’s rituals like thread tying on the wrist and water-splashing to wish for a year of happiness and prosperity.
There are some 925 Lao and Cambodian students learning at HCM City’s educational establishments./.