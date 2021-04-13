Society Vietnamese Cambodians receive relief aid amidst COVID-19 Dozens of tonnes of essential goods, including food and medical supplies, have been allocated to Vietnamese Cambodians over the past week amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Society Samsung Vietnam to recruit hundreds of engineers Samsung Vietnam on April 12 officially announced the recruitment of engineers, including bachelors in all majors from universities and institutes throughout the country in 2021 with a deadline of submission on 16 May, 2021. The recruiment aimed to expand its research and development (R&D) and production activities.

Society Vietnamese workers receive one-year extension of stay in RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 13 announced a decision to extend the period of stay for about 115,000 foreign migrant workers, including those from Vietnam, by one year in a bid to relieve labour shortages at small businesses and in farming and fishing sectors.