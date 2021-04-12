HCM City leaders pay New Year visit to Lao Consulate General
Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay (R) receives Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang paid a visit to the Lao Consulate General in the city on the occasion of Bunpimay - Laos’ traditional New Year Festival.
While extending his New Year wishes to the staff at the Consulate General and all Lao people, Quang expressed his delight at the development of the special friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between HCM City and Laos in general and Lao localities in particular, thus contributing to deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.
Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their support for Laos’ national building and development cause, most recently in the construction of the Lao National Assembly House.
She also expressed her gratitude for the assistance from HCM City to the Consulate General and her hope of continuing to receive support in the time to come.
The Lao Government and people hope that Vietnam, including HCM City, will maintain cooperative activities to consolidate and develop traditional relations so as to further develop both countries.
The Bunpimay festival is observed from April 14-16 annually to pray for good weather, health, abundant harvests, and prosperity./.