Society Livelihood support programme benefits landmine victims in Quang Ngai A programme to provide livelihoods, free medical check-ups and medicines for victims of landmines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war was held in the central province of Quang Ngai on April 11.

Society Measures needed to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities: Official Despite traffic safety improvements and a drop in the number of accidents overall, the amount of fatal road collisions remains high.

Society Lao students celebrate Bunpimay Festival in Vietnam More than 400 Lao students studying in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue gathered on April 10 night to celebrate Bunpimay, the traditional New Year Festival of Laos.

Society Ca Mau focuses on development of skilled workforce The southernmost province of Ca Mau is planning to train 140,000 skilled workers in the 2011-2015 period in order to meet the requirements of the fourth Industrial Revolution.