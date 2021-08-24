Ventilator creator invents antiviral face mask
Tran Ngoc Phuc, creator of multi-purpose Eliciae MV20 ventilator which had been presented to Vietnam in April last year, has invented an antiviral face mask.
Tran Ngoc Phuc works with his inventions (Photo: vneconomy.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Tran Ngoc Phuc, creator of multi-purpose Eliciae MV20 ventilator which had been presented to Vietnam in April last year, has invented an antiviral face mask.
Phuc, 73, is the founder and chairman of Japanese medical equipment firm Metran Co., Ltd, and President of the Vietnamese Association in Japan.
The newly-developed mask is made of silicon so it can filter out bacteria and viruses and have a high level of air resistance.
The transparent medical plastic sheet covering the mouth helps prevent droplets.
The mask can create positive pressure to ensure that the unfiltered air cannot penetrate into the respiratory system.
Phuc’s latest invention is not only suitable for filtering bacteria and viruses including novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, but can also filter out fine particulate matter PM2.5, pollen and other elements that cause allergies.
The antiviral mask developed by Phuc (Photo: vneconomy.vn)It has three versions designed for specific groups of people in different living and working conditions, according to the scientist.
Phuc and his associates are joining discussions with Vietnamese firms on the production of the mask.
His MV20 ventilator is being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients and those who suffer from other respiratory diseases./.