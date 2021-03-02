Politburo member and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has agreed to nominate Politburo member and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President cum Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh as candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

During a conference held in Hanoi on March 2, voters of the VFF Central Committee agreed that the two officials are qualified and meet the requirements of the Party's regulations and the State's law.

Earlier, on February 25, the VFF’s Party Delegation convened a meeting where participants also consented to the nominations.

Vice President cum Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh (Photo: VNA)

Lenh pledged to, if elected, fulfill assigned tasks in line with Party and State's regulations and uphold a sense of responsibility in building laws and policies, contributing to national development in line with the resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

He hoped to continue receiving support from voters to accomplish tasks in his capacity as a Party official./.