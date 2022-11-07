Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed that the Party and State always pay special attention to ethnic minorities across the country, uphold the importance of ethnic affairs as well as support mechanisms and policies to promote their role.



She made the statement while receiving 21 delegates representing 1,121 ethnic minority people from the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 7.



Applauding the results the locality has achieved, the official said despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lao Cai province's socio-economic development has prospered, hitting an economic growth of 9% in the first nine months of this year.



She attributed the achievements to the contribution of local ethnic minorities, with reputable people playing an important role in calling on residents to follow the guidelines and policies of the Party, State and province, contributing to poverty alleviation and job creation.





Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets outstanding ethnic minority people in Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)

The Vice President asked Lao Cai to optimise its potential and at the same time take advantage of available resources to serve its development. More investment should be poured into disadvantaged areas with a large number of ethnic minorities living, she said.



She asked the locality to continue to develop and strongly promote the role of reputable people from ethnic minority groups to contribute to the local development.



Lao Cai is home to more than 25 ethnic groups, accounting for 66.2% of the province’s population. The number of reputable people in these communities, who have made significant contributions to local growth, security and order, amounts to 1,121./.