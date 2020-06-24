Vietbuild 2020 kicks off in HCM City
The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24, with the theme “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration.”
The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicks off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24, with the theme “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration.”
The exhibition features nearly 1,800 booths from more than 400 exhibitors, including major brands such as Viglacera, Secoin, Sado Germany Window, Apollo Silicone, Eurowindow, Phuong Nam, Truong Phat, and Nha Vui.
It is one of the first expos held this year and many other Vietbuild exhibitions with different themes will be held in the country’s four biggest cities of Hanoi, HCM City, Can Tho, and Da Nang during 2020.
On display are building materials, electrical equipment, interior and exterior decorative items, hygiene equipment, doors and door accessories, paint, water purifiers, and hand tools, among others, with many new models and improved features and quality that meet the rising requirements from customers for environmentally-friendly products.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh said the Government has adopted a variety of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, revive the economy, and support enterprises and people, including land rental relief and cuts to corporate income tax and interest rates.
The Ministry of Construction is advising the Government on a resolution to stimulate real estate investment, in which low-cost commercial apartments will be offered at 20 million VND per sq m, he said.
These policies provide opportunities for developers and providers of building materials and furniture to bounce back, he added.
Professional seminars and business-matching events are scheduled on the sidelines of the exhibition, including a seminar on “Innovative technologies and materials in the construction industry post-COVID-19”, which seeks to encourage businesses to continue their research and produce new and high-tech products to meet urban construction and housing market demand for green and sustainable development.
The exhibition offers a platform for companies to meet, exchange information, explore prospects for cooperation, and introduce their latest products and technologies, according to the organisers.
It is co-organised by the Ministry of Construction’s Information Centre and the VIETBUILD Construction International Exhibition Organisation Corp. and is open until June 28./.