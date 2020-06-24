Business Gia Lai to develop 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is to be built in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai that will engage in developing breeding pig supply and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser, a conference held by the province on June 24 heard.

Business Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October The Hanoi Gift Show 2020, an international fair for gifts and handicrafts, is scheduled to take place from October 15-18.

Business Garment-textile industry seeks diverse supplies of raw materials Diversifying supplies of raw materials for the garment-textile industry has proven a headache during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now been largely brought under control in Vietnam but remains a complex issue in other countries, a conference in HCM City on June 24 heard.