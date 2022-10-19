Da Nang held a ceremony welcoming the first flight from New Delhi on October 19, following another from Mumbai that landed in the city early October 18.

At the launching ceremony held on October 18, Vietjet said there will be three flights each week on the Mumbai – Da Nang route every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and four flights a week on the New Delhi-Da Nang route every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The new flight routes between Vietnam and India are expected to make contributions to bilateral economic and cultural exchanges, especially in tourism.

The inauguration of flights linking Da Nang and New Delhi, Mumbai will help Da Nang realise its goal of becoming a quality tourism and service hub, and an innovative destination of Vietnam and in Southeast Asia by 2030.

India is a market with potential for Vietnam tourism, with long stays and high spending by visitors.

VietJet Air also plans to open a direct flight connecting Da Nang with Ahmedabad this December./.

VNA