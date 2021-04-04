Vietjet gives 1.5 billion VND car to luckiest passenger at year-end festival season
After more than two months of the exciting promotion “Fly high, win a car, enjoy the festive season, Let’s Vietjet!”, the campaign has found out the winner of the Vinfast car prize.
After more than two months of the exciting promotion “Fly high, win a car, enjoy the festive season, Let’s Vietjet!”, the campaign has found out the winner of the Vinfast car prize. (Photo: Vietjet)
HCM City (VNA) - After more than two months of the exciting promotion “Fly high, win a car, enjoy the festive season, Let’s Vietjet!”, the campaign has found out the winner of the Vinfast car prize.
The prize of the year-end promotion campaign for all passengers flying with Vietjet has been awarded to the passenger named Tran Quang Vi who purchased a ticket from Hanoi to Da Nang on February 14 this year with passenger name record SCHDYR on January 23, 2021. Vi, born in 1997, is a soldier and working in Hanoi.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son gave the final award to Vi in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3. The young customer Vi said: “I have flown with Vietjet many times and the joy of becoming the luckiest customer of this promotion is overwhelming. Thank Vietjet for bringing flying opportunities to many customers, especially young soldiers on a journey of discovery and experience with our friends and family.”
Beside the prize worth 1.5 billion VND (65,157 USD), during 74 days of the promotion campaign, Vietjet also awarded thousands of interesting prizes to passengers including unlimited flight card Power Pass SkyBoss worth 68.99 million VND, savings books worth 6.8 million VND, 2 days 1 night vouchers at a 5-star resorts and domestic return air tickets.
From now to the end of April 15, passengers will receive a 100,000 VND voucher when booking ticket successfully and registering information at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/. The voucher will be used for the next booking before June 30, 2021.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com, and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.