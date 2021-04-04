Business New trading system in place this year: HoSE The new information technology system for the entire stock market, known as KRX, is expected to be put into operation this year, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever' The Ministry of Construction (MoC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) have requested provinces and cities review State management on land prices amid 'land fever' in some localities.

Business Da Nang focusing on developing hi-tech, supporting industries Authorities in central Da Nang city have adopted a host of key measures to speed up economic restructuring in 2020-2025, focusing on strengthening hi-tech and supporting industries and IT development in connection with building startups and innovative urban areas and smart cities.

Business Chinese investors hope Binh Duong have better investment environment Many Chinese investors operating in the southern province of Binh Duong have put forth proposals to the provincial People’s Committee regarding the minimum wage, the land fund for warehousing, and investment procedures at a recent online investment promotion workshop.