Representative of Thai Vietjet and TAT's leaders jointly signed the strategic collaboration to promote tourism recovery (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Bangkok, March 4 (VNA) – Thai Vietjet, an affiliate of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for cooperation in the field of tourism as strategic partners in implementing joint marketing activities, to promote and increase the number of inbound tourists, specifically from Vietnam and Cambodia markets, to Thailand.

The agreement was developed as a result of relentless efforts and successful actions together for tourism promotion in domestic and international markets, with aims to collaborate and create joint promotional activities, and also to organise joint agent and media familiarization trips to Thailand and share travel and tourism information that contribute to the recovery of aviation and tourism industry in the soonest time.



Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific) said, “The LoI with Vietjet Air - which has been ranked among Vietnam’s 50 best performing companies for four consecutive years – is the latest collaboration of TAT with key airlines, utilizing those airlines’ route networks to grow visitors to Thailand. The collaboration, in line with the TAT’s 2022 campaign, sees TAT and Thai Vietjet become strategic partners in the creation and implementation of joint marketing and promotional activities that will focus on bringing quality inbound visitors to experience Thailand’s world-renowned tourism offerings.”

Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Thai Vietjet Chairwoman said, “With over 5 years of operation in Thailand, we are delighted to join hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) thanks to our long-standing and well-developed relationship. The collaboration will result in more incentives and various attractive marketing campaigns to benefit customers in the coming time, further boosting the tourism recovery in Thailand and in the region. With diverse products and quality services, we believe our connections from Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan and beyond, combined with our extensive flight network in Thailand will provide passengers with more joyful and convenient journeys.”

Currently, the airline is operating flight service from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City with the frequency of up to 6 flights a week, while the flight services from Bangkok to Da Nang will be resumed from March 27. Also, Thai Vietjet has introduced its new international service connecting Bangkok and the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh, starting from March 16.

In Thailand, Vietjet currently operates an expansive domestic flight network including the services from Bangkok to top business and travel destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani and Surat Thani in addition to other cross-regional routes.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Thai Vietjet's cabin crew at Suvarnabhumi International Airport (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA