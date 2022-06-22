Vietjet launches four routes linking top destinations of Vietnam and India
Vietjet has officially launched four more services linking top destinations of Vietnam and India including Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai and Phu Quoc – New Delhi/Mumbai.
At the launching ceremony (Photo: Vietjetair.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet has officially launched four more services linking top destinations of Vietnam and India including Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai and Phu Quoc – New Delhi/Mumbai.
The new routes’ launch ceremony was held in Mumbai during the visit of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders to Mumbai as Vietnam and India mark their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairwoman of People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, representatives of Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai and Vietjet’s leaders.
The Phu Quoc – Mumbai route will operate four weekly flights on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from September 8, 2022. The services between Phu Quoc and New Delhi will commence on September 9, 2022 with three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai routes started operation in early June, 2022.
The two countries’ two first direct services connecting Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and New Delhi resumed operation in April, 2022 with the frequency of three to four flights per week for each one. Passengers can book these routes’ air tickets now with fares starting as low as 18 USD for one way, excluding taxes and fees.
Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet’s Vice President said: “Vietjet’s Vietnam-India’s flight network expansion will boost and strengthen travel connectivity and trade ties between the two countries. We have been the first carrier operating direct services between Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi and its largest city of Ho Chi Minh with India’s capital city New Delhi.”
“Vietjet’s flight network covering up to six direct routes between Vietnam and India also marks a milestone in the two countries’ 50 years of diplomatic relations, since 1972. We will progressively expand the flight connection between the two countries in the coming time while constantly enhancing service quality along with technology adoption to bring our passengers best flying experience,” Son added.
With flight time of just over five hours per leg and diversified flight schedules throughout the week, Vietjet’s direct flights between Vietnam and India have enabled tourists to explore diverse cultures, religions, culinary and tourism attractions of India. Coming the other way, Vietjet’s aircraft also fly tourists from India to ‘lands to remember’ of Vietnam including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc where travelers can easily connect to other domestic attractive destinations of Ha Long Bay, famous heritage sites in the central region, etc. or quickly transfer across the Southeast and Northeast Asia with Vietjet’s expansive international network.
Vietnam has lifted the arrival regulations relating to COVID-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in Vietnam. The S-shaped country is more than ready to welcome international travelers to visit and explore its magnificent scenery.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.