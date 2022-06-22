Business Vietnam strives to boost energy transition: official To develop a green and sustainable economy and adapt to climate change, Vietnam has been stepping up energy transition by capitalising on internal strength and enhancing cooperation with development partners, an official has said.

Business Keeping public debt below 60 percent of GDP by 2030 targeted Vietnam is targeting to control public debt below 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 to ensure debt safety and national financial security.

Business Now is the time for sustainable Vietnamese certified natural rubber: experts Experts have said that great market opportunities will open for Vietnam if sustainable natural rubber production receives adequate Government support with enterprises determined to follow sustainable development.

Business HCM City posts economic growth of 3.82 percent in H1 Ho Chi Minh City recorded growth of 3.82 percent in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of 2022, according to its Statistics Office.