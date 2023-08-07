A Vietjet aircraft. (Photo: Vietjet

HCM City (VNA) –Vietjet is launching a super sale on August 8 from 0:00 to 23:59, offering millions of tickets at up to 88% off, applying to all routes throughout Vietnam and internationally to Australia, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China) and Southeast Asia.

The tickets are available on only August 8 at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. Apply the promotion code SUMMER88 and comfortably schedule your flight with flexible flight times from August 21, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Additionally, customers will receive an additional E-Voucher 100,000 VND on https://evoucher.vietjetair.com, accumulate points for SkyJoy loyalty programme to enjoy many attractive benefits at SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.

Especially, this August, Vietjet launches two new routes including Ho Chi Minh City - Jakarta (Indonesia) route from August 5, 2023 and Ho Chi Minh City - Kochi (India) route from August 12, increasing the opportunities to experience exciting unlimited flying across to the area.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

