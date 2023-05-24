Business CJ CGV posts record quarterly operating profit in Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s cinema chain CJ CGV posted a revenue of 59.1 billion KRW (44.8 million USD) and an operating profit of 9.3 billion KRW in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year.

Business Vietnam shows significant improvement in business environment: EIU Vietnam jumped 12 places in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s latest business environment rankings which measure the attractiveness of doing business in 82 countries with 91 crucial indicators.

Business Vietnam will continue to be prime destination for FDI: VinaCapital The global corporate minimum tax is unlikely to impede Vietnam’s FDI inflows given the fact that tax incentives are not the primary attraction for setting up a factory in Vietnam, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital.

Business Can Tho looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners Representatives of the Department of Planning and Investment of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Vietnam – Japan friendship association held a working session on May 23 to discuss ways to connect the city with Japanese partners and investors.