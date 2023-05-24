Vietjet offers 50% discount on SkyBoss Business tickets to fly across five continents
Vietjet is offering a 50% discount for SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket on the modern wide-body A330 aircraft on its entire domestic and international flight networks from now to June 30, 2023.
Vietjet’s SkyBoss Business offers passengers luxury and prestige with quality and unique services designed exclusively for business leaders: access to the luxury lounge, private cabins, a cocktail bar, a flat-bed seat, fresh and delicious organic meals, 18kg of carryon baggage, 60kg of checked baggage and a golf club set, along with travel insurance and guaranteed priorities during the journey.
From now until June 30, 2023, passengers can apply the promotional codes SKYBOSSALL50 and BUSINESS50 when booking SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business tickets to enjoy 50% off the price. The promotional codes are applicable on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, for the routes flying across Vietnam and internationally to Australia, Kazakhstan, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The flight period is applied from August 15 until December 20, 2023.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “Vietjet has just received new wide-body A330 aircraft to respond to the needs of SkyBoss Business passengers. We have also increased the frequency on the Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi route (24 flights per day) and opened new international routes across five continents: Ho Chi Minh City - Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Kochi (India), and Jakarta (Indonesia). Vietjet welcomes businessmen to experience its SkyBoss Business class with different services, green cuisine, macrobiotic diet, support for the use of recycled products, eco-friendly and bamboo material, towards the goal of a green future".
Especially, when registering for the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, SkyBoss Business passengers can use double reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 popular brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com./.