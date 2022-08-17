Vietjet offers tickets for Lunar New Year 2023 with super saving prices
Budget airline Vietjet Airs on August 16 began to sell tickets for flights during the 2023 Lunar New Year holidays at super saving prices.
Passengers travelling from the South to the North and the Central region before the Lunar New Year and who flying from the North and the Central to the South after the Lunar New Year holidays can buy Vietjet tickets from August 16 to enjoy the promotional prices from only 619,000 VND (excluding tax and fees) with the most convenient flight schedules.
Super saving tickets on Lunar New Year are available for sale at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Vietjet official agents and booking offices. In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub. The "Fly now - Pay later" programme with easy online check-in in just 3 minutes will offers customers flexible financial solutions when choosing to fly with Vietjet.
Vietjet looks to create a warm and happy Tet season on all flights with a modern fleet of new aircraft, soft leather seats, friendly and dedicated cabin crews, fresh and hot meals with many convenient products and services, along with special cultural and artistic performances. Its flight network covers all destinations in Vietnam and other countries including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia (Bali), Malaysia.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.