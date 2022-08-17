Business Week of OCOP products launched in Hanoi A week introducing and popularising One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, fruits and farm produce was launched in Hanoi on August 16.

Business Startup festival to be held in Khanh Hoa this week A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands regions will take place in Khanh Hoa province on August 19-20, heard a press conference in Nha Trang city on August 16.

Business Hai Phong reiterates commitment to fair investment, business environment Hai Phong administration remains committed to creating a favourable and fair environment for foreign investors, including those from the Republic of Korea, an official of the northern port city said on August 16.

Business Online shopping driving cross-border e-commerce The explosion of online shopping and the increasing numbers of internet and smartphone users have contributed to market growth in Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam.