Business VinFast delivers 358 electric cars in January The VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, delivered 358 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers in January.

Business Work starts on Aeon Mall Hue Work on Aeon Mall Hue, the seventh mall of Aeon in Vietnam and the first of its kind in the central region, began on February 11 in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Business Southeast region gears towards green, sustainable economic development The Southeast region, with its role as an economic locomotive of the country, has accelerated the implementation of green economic development plans and strategies. The aim is to promote economic restructuring associated with changing growth models and integrating green growth into the socio-economic development plan.

Business PM hosts Brunei Minister of Finance and Economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 11 received Minister of Finance and Economy II of Brunei Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, the last activity in his two-day official visit to the country.