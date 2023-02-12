Vietjet offers tickets from 0 VND on HCM City – Melbourne route
Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has opened for sale hundreds of thousands of tickets from only 0 VND for direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne (Australia), marking a milestone on the journey of expanding its international flight network, conquering all five continents this year.
During the golden week from February 14 to 20, Vietjet will open for sales tickets priced from only 0 VND, excluding taxes, fees, on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, with a flexible flight period from now to October 29, 2023.
The first direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne (Australia), Tullamarine airport will operate from April 8 with six flights per week. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday take off at 10:55 am and land at 10:35 pm (local time), while the flights on Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City route on every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday take off at 12:30 am and land at 6:30 am (local time).
Melbourne city (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Depending on demands, passengers flying between HCM City and Melbourne can easily choose from SkyBoss Business, Skyboss, Deluxe, Eco ticket classes with all – inclusive services with up to 60kg checked baggage, green organic food feast served throughout the journey, free travel insurance and many other attractive incentives.
Especially, customers who register to become members of Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program and purchasing tickets can receive up to 3,300 SkyPoints on the SkyJoy app, using SkyPoints to redeem Vietjet vouchers and gifts from more than 250 favourist food, shopping and tourism brands in Vietnam.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son shared: “We will bring Australia closer to Vietnamese, the demands for business investment, study abroad and tourism in this country become easy and convenient, following Melbourne we will expand to the cities of Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin, Adelaide this year.”
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.