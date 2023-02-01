Vietjet offers flight tickets up to 90% off
A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) – Low-cost airline Vietjet is offering passengers lucky journeys on the red aircraft with attractive promotions on the occasion of the spring 2023.
Accordingly, passengers enjoy a discount of up to 90% from February 1-3 when booking tickets and applying the code "FLYFORLOVE" at the official website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.
The flight period is from February 16 to May 16, 2023 for all domestic and international routes including those to Australia, India, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia (Bali). In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
Moreover, from February 1 to March 15, thousands of e-vouchers worth 100,000 VND will be given to all passengers when booking tickets and successfully paying with Vietjet, after then visit https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ to receive e-voucher immediately.
Vietjet offers flight tickets up to 90% off (Source: Vietjet)At the same time, during this season of love, Vietjet also launches many interesting activities on the fanpage www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam, welcoming all passengers for a chance to win free flight tickets.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.