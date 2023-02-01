Business Vietnam’s trade with India hits record in 2022 Two-way trade between Vietnam and India saw a yearly increase of 13.6% to US$15.05 billion in 2022, statistics from the General Department of Customs showed.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on February 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,610 VND/USD on February 1, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Tax revenue up 4.4% year-on-year in January Tax revenue in January was estimated at 165.7 trillion VND (7.06 billion USD), or 12.1% of the ordinance estimate, up 4.4% year-on-year, the General Department of Taxation reported on January 31.

Business Vietnam attracts 1.69 billion USD in foreign investment in January Vietnam lured 1.69 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first month of 2023, down 19.8% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.