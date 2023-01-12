Workers on a Vietjet flight (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Flights arranged by budget Vietjet, HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) have recently carried nearly 500 workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.



Accordingly, two flights, departing from Ho Chi Minh City, landed in Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An and the central province of Thanh Hoa, reuniting disadvantaged workers with their families.



Apart from free airfares, they received meaningful Tet gifts.



Spreading love flights have become a “tradition” which has been carried out by Vietjet and its partners for many years during every Tet holiday, contributing to sharing the love, joining hands with the community to support those in disadvantaged circumstances in the society.



Workers in industrial zones have also been supported with preferential interest loans under a programme between HD SAISON and the VGCL.



Besides spreading love flights, Vietjet operates the “Flight first - Pay later” programme to support the purchase of flight tickets during Tet holiday with a simple and easy procedure of only three online minutes, bringing more flying opportunities for everyone./.