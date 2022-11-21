Vietjet offers varied privileges with SkyBoss Business ticket class
New-age carrier Vietjet is offering SkyBoss Business ticket class with varied privileges at attractive prices.
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – New-age carrier Vietjet is offering SkyBoss Business ticket class with varied privileges at attractive prices.
SkyBoss Business tickets offer the flight experience on the wide-body A330 aircraft with the private cabin, soft leather seats, easy to rest, entertain or work.
During the journey, SkyBoss Business passengers can enjoy priority check-in privileges, 18kg of hand luggage and 1 small bag not exceeding 2kg, free up to 60kg of checked luggage and 1 set of golf equipment, plus private car transfer to aircraft from boarding gate, enjoy business lounge, travel insurance and free change of date, time, flight routes, etc.
Healthy and organic culinary feast is ready to serve SkyBoss Business passengers during the flight with fresh and hot meals which bring the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine or unique dishes from around the world, a diverse menu of drinks including wine, fresh coconut water, herbal teas and a variety of side dishes from macadamia, raisins or dried jackfruit, among others.
From only 3,000,000 VND now till the end of December 20, 2022, passengers can immediately own a high-class, luxurious and stylish SkyBoss Business ticket with the flexible flight time from November 21 to December 21, 2022 on the routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with more than 20 round-trip flights per day.
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjet.com)With the modern A330 wide-body fleet, SkyBoss Business ticket class will offer passengers flying with Vietjet more choices of flying experiences, meeting the travel needs of business and intellectual, young, successful, modern passengers who leading the trend.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.