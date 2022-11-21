Business Coffee export faces pressure from global uncertainties after record year The coffee industry faces pressure from global uncertainties and rising inflation in major markets after achieving a record export value in the 2021-22 crop year.​

Business Programme helps startups join global market A “Google for Startups” programme to support innovative businesses and start-ups in the northern region in attracting investment capital and joining the global market was jointly hosted by the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) and Google from November 14-18.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,674 VND/USD on November 21, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 18).

Business New growth drivers under consideration amid global economic fluctuations Vietnam’s economy continued to witness trends towards recovery in the first ten months of 2022, with inflation remaining under control. Drivers of growth, however, have been showing signs of decline due to negative impacts from the global economy.