Vietjet resumes first international service from Thailand to Da Nang
Budget carrier Vietjet on March 27 resumed the first international service to the central city Da Nang from Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its leading role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.
Passengers welcomed at Da Nang airport (Photo: Vietjet)Da Nang (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet on March 27 resumed the first international service to the central city Da Nang from Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its leading role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.
The flight departed from Bangkok to Da Nang, carrying over a hundred passengers, including representatives from numerous Thai travel agencies to visit Da Nang and Vietnam’s central region on a trip to reactivate the tourism exchange between the two markets, following the relaxation of travel restrictions.
The resumption of Da Nang – Bangkok route will once again provide Vietnamese travellers with a highly convenient and cost-saving travel option, especially for those in the central region looking to discover Thailand, one of the most popular international destinations for Vietnamese tourists.
Customers can now reserve a ticket to Bangkok with fares as low as 68,000 VND (3 USD), excluding taxes and fees, at www.vietjetair.com. In addition, Vietjet offers complimentary pre-flight RT-PCR test for its flyers on international services.
The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International Airport) – Da Nang route is operated by Thai Vietjet with three return flights per week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The flight time is around 1 hour and 40 minutes per leg. From Thailand to Vietnam, the flight takes off from Bangkok at 10:50 in the morning and lands in Da Nang at 12:30. Coming the other way, the flight departs from Da Nang at 13:15 and arrives in Bangkok at 14:55.
Passengers on flight from Bangkok to Da Nang (Photo: Vietjet)Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vietjet Vice President, said: “Vietjet has always sought to be a pioneer and a bridge linking these two wonderful countries. The relaunch of Bangkok – Da Nang route today as well as the restoring of other routes will accelerate the tourism rehabilitation and trade promotion in Thailand and Vietnam and across the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Vietjet has gradually resumed the majority of its international flight network connecting Vietnam with other countries in the APAC region. Meanwhile in Thailand, in addition to current domestic routes among major cities, the airline is boosting its flight map with connections between Thailand and Cambodia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), and other destinations, thus offering more transfer options for passengers with competitive fares and utilities.”
Providing the largest flight capacity of any airline operating between Vietnam and Thailand, Vietjet also operates five flights per week between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok with the frequency to be increased to daily flight as of April 12, including the Hanoi – Bangkok route. For the Da Nang – Bangkok route, frequency will increase according to market demand. In Thailand, Vietjet currently operates an expansive domestic flight network, including flight services from Bangkok to the country’s leading business and travel destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, and more. The airline will also re-launch direct flights from Vietnam to well-known Thai destinations such as Phuket and Chiang Mai in May.
From Vietnam, Vietjet has also resumed the majority of its pre-pandemic international services and even added more flight frequency to all of its existing international services to Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.), Northeast Asia (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, etc.) and soon to India and beyond.
From April 1, foreign visitors to Thailand under the Test & Go scheme only have to take RT-PCR test upon arrival and apply COVID-19 insurance value of only 20,000 USD. International travellers arriving in Vietnam are required to take only 1 ATK/RT-PCR test, apply a COVID-19 insurance value of only 10,000 USD and complete a medical declaration prior to arrival at tokhaiyte.vn./.