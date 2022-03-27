Business Vietnam, Grenada boost cooperation in trade, investment The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Grenada, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), recently held a seminar in both in-person and online formats to promote cooperation in investment between the two countries.

Business Da Nang resumes international air routes The central city of Da Nang resumed inbound and outbound international commercial flights from March 27 after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.

Business PM asks youths to make Vietnam strong in start-up Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to improve the start-up movement in both quantity and quality so as to soon make Vietnam become a strong country in this field.