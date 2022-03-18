Vietjet Air offers free PCR tests to passengers on international flights
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet Air is offering COVID-19 RT-PCR tests free of charge to passengers on international flights.
A representative from the airline said the programme aims to help passengers feel secure after staying home for a long time due to the pandemic.
Vietjet Air has also introduced new products and services such as SkyBoss Business ticket, spa products, new dishes and special cultural and art programmes during flights, the representative said.
Apart from flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Bangkok (Thailand) and Taipei (China) which were resumed early 2022, the carrier plans to restore routes linking Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang, Hai Phong and Phu Quoc with Phuket (Thailand), Tainan and Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), New Delhi (India), Bali (Indonesia), Busan (the RoK) and Osaka (Japan) in late March and April.
There will be one to four two-way flights per week on each route, and the frequency would be increased to meet travel demand as economic and tourism activities have returned to normal globally.
The carrier plans to fly to Europe and Australia this year with wide-body aircraft to be put into service.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.