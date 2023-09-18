Politics Cuban people proud of Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam: diplomat Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has highlighted the significance of Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago, as well as the rare and pure Vietnam – Cuba special and long-lasting relations and friendship in international relations.

Politics Prime Minister’s visit to China successful, effective: Deputy FM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17 was successful and effective, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM leaves Hanoi for high-level week of UN General Assembly’s 78th session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 17 afternoon for the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and conduct bilateral activities in the country.