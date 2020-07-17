Business Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 5.46 billion USD in first half Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 5.46 billion USD in the first six months of this year, nearly 1.5 billion USD higher than the estimated 4 billion USD, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 17, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Business Malaysia potential post-COVID-19 export market of Vietnam Malaysia could become one of the biggest export markets in ASEAN for Vietnam, especially in the post-pandemic period, a city official said at a meeting in HCM City on July 16.