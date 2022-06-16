Persons with disabilities are presented with wheelchairs in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA) New York (VNA) – A Vietnam representative affirmed the country's commitment to promote the rights of the persons with disabilities (PwDs) while attending a meeting held in New York on June 14 - 16.



Addressing the 15th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the country has always attached importance to promoting and protecting the rights and interests of PwDs in the principles of equality and non-discrimination. It has also mainstreamed PwD-related issues in the national development framework.



Vietnam has continuously strived to create a favourable environment for PwDs to not only enjoy benefits but also have opportunities to take part in the decision making and contribute to social development, she noted.



According to the diplomat, the country’s ratification of the CRPD and the International Labour Organisation (



Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)



ILO ) Convention 159 on vocational rehabilitation and employments for PwDs is a demonstration of its commitment to ensure workers are not discriminated in the workplace.

Under the national programme on PwDs for 2021 - 2030, millions of PwDs, including children, have received care at social protection establishments while all persons with special disabilities have been covered with health insurance. Besides, there are 20 educational and integration support centres, 107 special educational centres for disabled children, 256 training establishments for PwDs, and 400 PwD-owned businesses at present.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the CRPD is one of the most ratified international conventions, with 185 ratifications since its adoption in 2006. However, the implementation and ensuring of the rights of PwDs still face numerous challenges, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He called for stronger promotion of inclusive partnerships so as to better guarantee the rights of PwDs.



Guterres also recommended countries utilise technology to assist PwDs to increase digital connectivity, improve the economic empowerment of PwDs, and boost their engagement in and contribution to climate action and resilient society building./.

