Business Chinese expert impressed by Vietnam’s economic growth Executive Chairman of the China-ASEAN Business Council and Chairman of the RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee Xu Ningning has hailed Vietnam as one of the fastest growing economies in ASEAN in 2022.

Business Vietnamese real estate has mixed outcomes but positive outlook The Vietnamese real estate market showed mixed results in 2022 with a boom in the first half of the year and a downturn in the second half, according to Nguyen Manh Ha, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Real Estate Association.

Business China to resume operation of border gates with Vietnam in Lao Cai The Chinese side has announced that it will completely resume the operation of border gates and paths with Vietnam in northern Lao Cai province from January 8, said Ha Duc Thuan, Vice Director of the Management Board of Lao Cai Economic Zone.

Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,603 VND/USD on January 5, unchanged from the previous day.