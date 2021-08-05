World Laos sees increase in community infections of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health said on August 5 that the country saw 206 new cases of COVID-19, including 187 imported ones, in the last 24 hours.

ASEAN ASEAN, New Zealand joins hands to ensure regional peace, stability The ASEAN-New Zealand Ministerial Meeting was held via avideo conference on August 5 within the framework of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54) and Related Meetings.

ASEAN Foreign Minister attends ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference via a videoconference on August 5, as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

World Indonesia invests in developing gaming industry ecosystem Indonesia will continue to encourage the development of the local gaming industry by strengthening its value chain and exploiting its current potential, according to the Ministry of Industry.