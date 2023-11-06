Sci-Tech Vietnam hastens workforce training for semiconductor industry Though bringing in billions of USD in revenue, the Vietnamese semiconductor industry is still facing a host of challenges, especially the shortage of a skilled workforce.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Japan promote innovations for further development Six best solutions of the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) was announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 3.

Sci-Tech Conference looks to promote innovation in marketing technology The development of the artificial intelligence (AI), global marketing technology (MarTech) landscape, innovation trends in MarTech and application in the public sector were discussed by domestic and foreign experts at the Vietnam MarTech Innovation 2023 which was held in Hanoi on November 1.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s largest and most modern data centre comes into operation Officially put into operation on October 25, the 8th Internet Data Centre (IDC) of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, Hanoi, has a scale of up to 2,000 racks - the largest and most modern in Vietnam.